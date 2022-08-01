FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The AMC movie theater on Dupont Road has closed.

AMC Theatres says on its website that AMC Classic Fort Wayne 20 at 3930 E. Dupont Road has “permanently closed.”

The site lists the next nearest AMC theater as the AMC Jefferson Pointe 18.

The theater on Dupont Road first opened as Carmike Cinemas in July 2005. AMC Entertainment acquired Carmike Cinemas in 2016.

Fort Wayne now has two theaters that play new releases – the AMC at Jefferson Pointe and Regal Coldwater Crossing at Coldwater and Washington Center roads.