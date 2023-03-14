TRAA and Dispatch are seeing positive signs in hires

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne has come closer to approving $3 million dollars to aid Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA) with Fort Wayne City Council’s decision to introduce the topic on Tuesday.

At Tuesday’s meeting, City Council voted unanimously to introduce the resolution.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s office put forth a plan requiring TRAA to provide monthly cash flow statements so the City could monitor TRAA’s fiscal performance and need for funding.

The agreement would also have TRAA reimburse the City of Fort Wayne for the amount the City provides.

The introduction of the solution to TRAA’s funding deficit puts an end in sight to the organization’s recent shortcomings.

Following the introduction, Fort Wayne City Council still needs to discuss the plan before it can be put up for approval, a process that could take multiple weeks.