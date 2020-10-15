Ambrosia Orchard, Cidery & Meadery celebrates 2nd year in business with party

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday, Ambrosia Orchard, Cidery & Meadery will be celebrating its 2nd year in business with a huge party.

The socially distanced party will be held on the 12 acre property, the press release said. They’ll serve original drinks and several local brews from 2 Toms Brewing, Dot and Line Brewing, and Hop river Brewing.

Jana Debusk and Stratton Way will be on our stage playing from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Laz’s Cuban Café will be serving Cuban Cuisine and Coffee from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“It’s really important because I grew up on a farm as well, I grew up on an apple orchard, so having those local people to get advice from and its really nice to have those available. It’s nice seeing their business grow and they like seeing your business grow,” said Edison Bender, mead and cider maker at Ambrosia Orchard.

Ambrosia Orchard will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The orchard is located in the 14000 block of US 27.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets as the event is rain or shine, the press release said. All ages are welcome, however, the beer tent will only be for those 21 and older.

For more information on Ambrosia Orchard, Cidery & Meadery visit: www.ambrosiaorchardfw.com