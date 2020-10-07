FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A spokesperson for Amazon told WANE 15 in an email on Tuesday that Amazon’s new Fort Wayne delivery station is open for business.

The 150,000 square-foot building opened for the first time to celebrate its Day One of operation, the email said. The delivery station will be creating hundreds of full-time and part-time associate jobs, and all pay at least $15 per hour with a comprehensive benefits packages.

WANE 15 broke the story back in June after the company reached out to Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. looking for a building to move in to, making it the company’s twentieth in Indiana. It’s a delivery station, designed to speed up deliveries to customers in Allen County.

The new delivery station has partnered with six small businesses via Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner Program, creating hundreds of full-time driver jobs, the email said.

“It’s great to see the Amazon Delivery Station beginning operations in Fort Wayne,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “We’re encouraged by the new jobs, additional revenues and growth that our community will experience as a result of Amazon’s investment. Amazon’s partnership with Great Lakes Capital, The Hagerman Group, and Bradley Company to utilize a shell building near Fort Wayne International Airport brings together successful business operations that will benefit our city and region.”

As a part of the opening celebration, Amazon associates volunteered at Abbett Elementary School to help create a soccer field for students, and donating soccer goals and necessary sporting equipment, the email said.

“Abbett Elementary School is very proud to partner with the Amazon Delivery Station here in Fort Wayne. It has been a dream of ours, for a long time, to have additional sports activities for our students during recess and physical education class,” said Franklin Kline, Abbett Elementary School Principal. The soccer goals, badminton and volley ball sets are a welcome addition to our playground. We are looking forward to a continued relationship with the folks at Amazon.”

The opening comes as a result of a public-private partnership between Amazon, the City of Fort Wayne and developer Great Lakes Capital. The facility was built as a shell building ready for any large company. It was the right fit for Amazon.