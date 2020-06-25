Amazon to open facility to speed up deliveries in Allen County, hundreds of jobs to be created

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Amazon Logistics notified WANE 15 Thursday morning that it will open a delivery station in Indiana to speed up deliveries to customers in Allen County. A specific location for the facility was not given in the news release. It’s expected to open yet this year.

According to Amazaon, delivery stations enable Amazon Logistics to “supplement capacity and flexibility to Amazon’s delivery capabilities.” The company also indicated the station will create hundreds of full time and part time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour with a variety of benefits packages from day one.

WANE 15 has been working to confirm Amazon’s expansion in the area since last week after seeing Fort Wayne job postings for the company.

“We are proud to partner with Amazon as they expand their footprint in Indiana,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “The new Amazon Delivery Station will bring additional jobs, revenue and growth to our community. This is a great win for our local workforce, entrepreneurs, and our citizens.”

The delivery station will also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.

The following video was provided by Amazon