HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) As part of its goal to power its global operations using 100% renewable energy, Amazon announced Wednesday it will build a solar farm in Huntington County. The company plans to hit its renewable energy goal by 2025, five years before the original 2030 target date.

The exact location of the solar farm was not indicated in the news release from Amazon, however it will produce 35 megawatts of power. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association one megawatt will typically 190 homes for a year.

“Our commitment to protecting the planet and limiting Amazon’s impact on the environment has led us to become the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world in both 2020 and 2021. Given the growth of our business, and our mission to run 100% of Amazon’s operations on renewable energy, we aren’t slowing our renewable investments down,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon.

The Huntington solar farm is one of 37 new projects announced Wednesday. They are located across the U.S., Spain, France, Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates. They vary in project type and size, with three new wind farms, 26 new solar farms, and eight new rooftop solar installations at its buildings around the world. As a result of these projects, Amazon now has a total of 310 renewable energy projects, including 134 wind and solar farms and 176 rooftop solar projects.

According to Amazon, once operational, Amazon’s 310 projects are expected to produce 42,000 gigawatt hours (GWh) of renewable energy each year—enough electricity output to power 3.9 million U.S. homes annually. The carbon-free energy generated by these projects will also help avoid 17.3 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, avoiding the equivalent of the annual emissions of more than 3.7 million cars in the U.S. each year.