Amazon to build new Fort Wayne warehouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Amazon will build a new warehouse near the Fort Wayne International Airport, officials announced Monday.

The Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority has completed the sale of approximately 137.93 acres of land off Airport Expressway between Smith Road and Coverdale Road, across from Franklin Electric. There, a new $60 million, 629,186 square foot facility will be built for Amazon.

Earlier this month, Amazon opened a 150,000 square foot delivery station along Avionics Drive, less than two miles east. It was designed to speed up deliveries to customers in Allen County.

It’s not clear what Amazon will use the new warehouse for, but airport officials are excited about the development.

“This is exactly the type of project that we worked to attract to the Airport district while protecting FWA’s operations,” said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of Airports. “This allows the property to be put on the tax role and contribute to the economic strength of the community.”