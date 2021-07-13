Amazon tax phase proposal introduced at Council

Related Content Amazon tax phase in ordinance to be introduced Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) With a vote of 8-1, City Council approved the introduction of a resolution to give a tax abatement or “tax phase in” to Amazon at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The proposal would allow the company to pay no property taxes at all on its distribution center on Flaugh Road for the first year, with gradually increasing rates the following nine years. According to the document, the property would be designated as an “Economic Revitalization Area.”

Councilman Russ Jehl was the only no vote on the introduction. The proposal is set to be voted on over the next two-weeks.