Amazon spreads the word, prepares to hire hundreds for Fort Wayne facility

A postcard from Amazon is sent to people in Fort Wayne alerting them to a hiring opportunity.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Amazon has started recruiting potential workers for its new facility near Fort Wayne International Airport. The Amazon Delivery Station is expected to open later this year.

Postcards have been delivered to mailboxes across the Fort Wayne area telling people to join the Amazon team.

“Join the Amazon team and earn $15/hr or more at our newest location,” the card reads. “Don’t miss out on being a part of this exciting opportunity.”

A spokesperson for Amazon told WANE 15 that the company will need to hire hundreds of full and part-time positions. The positions will be posted online as they become available. Potential employees can sign up for job alerts here: amzn.to/3iyyPZH or text GRRNOW to 77088.

WANE 15 broke the story back in June after the company reached out to Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. looking for a building to move in to, making it the company’s twentieth in Indiana. It’s a delivery station, designed to speed up deliveries to customers in Allen County.

An Amazon sign is added to the shell building near Fort Wayne International Airport.

“We are proud to partner with Amazon as they expand their footprint in Indiana,” Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement in June. “The new Amazon Delivery Station will bring additional jobs, revenue and growth to our community. This is a great win for our local workforce, entrepreneurs, and our citizens.”

The announcement comes as a result of a public-private partnership between Amazon, the City of Fort Wayne and developer Great Lakes Capital. The facility was built as a shell building ready for any large company. It was the right fit for Amazon.