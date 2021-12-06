Amazon opens new Fort Wayne fulfillment center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Amazon has opened its new Fort Wayne fulfillment center near Fort Wayne International Airport.

The massive, 630,000 square foot facility is located off Smith Road near Airport Expressway. Inside, employees take in inventory, sort and ship customer orders, and support network logistics.

“Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day-one, and training programs for in-demand jobs,” said Amazon Fort Wayne site leader Mark Northup. “It’s an exciting day as we officially open our doors at our new fulfillment center in Allen County.”

Amazon said last month it was hiring more than 1,000 workers for the facility. Many jobs are still available. Interested candidates can visit www.amazon.com/apply or sign up for text alerts by texting FWANOW to 77088 to learn more about job openings.

Amazon is also building a 630,000 distribution center off U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road. It is also expected to employ 1,000.