Amazon now hiring 1,000+ for Fort Wayne fulfillment center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Amazon is hiring more than 1,000 workers for its new Fort Wayne fulfillment center.

The nation’s largest online retailer is currently building a 630,000 square foot facility just off U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road. It will be Amazon’s 10th fulfillment center in Indiana.

Amazon has said it will use “innovative and advanced robotics technology” at the facility. Employees will do “everything from receiving inventory, picking and shipping customer orders, and supporting network logistics,” Amazon said.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of our operations, and we’re excited to welcome more than 1,000 new members to the team,” said Mark Northup, site leader of Amazon’s Fort Wayne fulfillment center. “These are great jobs, with industry-leading pay and benefits, and we’re proud to provide a safe, innovative work environment where they can grow long-term careers.”

The average starting pay for the workforce will be $18 an hour, and come with up to $3000 sign-on bonus. Full-time employees will also receive benefits on day one of employment, including full health, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50 percent company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave as well as free mental health resources and support.

All interested candidates can learn more and apply online at http://amazon.com/apply.