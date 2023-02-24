FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local Amazon driver is reaping the benefits of a new program started by the company– not only for himself, but also to support charity.

Now, you can use Alexa to thank Amazon drivers. The top 5 drivers who received the most customer ‘thank yous’ during the promotional period, as well as the top two thanked drivers in December, are being rewarded with $10,000 dollars, plus an additional $10,000 dollars to their charity of choice.

Local driver Tanner Ross was one of the winners, and the charity he chose is the Wounded Warrior Project. Both Ross and the Wounded Warrior Project received their $10,000 dollar checks at a celebration Friday morning.

Customers may catch Ross making deliveries throughout Waynedale and especially the Indian Village and Foster Park neighborhoods.