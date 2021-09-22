Amazon distribution center construction on schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Construction on the new Amazon distribution center off of U.S. 30 is underway, but many have wondered about the progress of the new facility and if the realtor would back out before the project was complete.

In July, Fort Wayne City Council denied personal property tax breaks for the new Amazon distribution center. That break would have saved Amazon $7.3 million on more than $100 million in equipment once the Flaugh Road warehouse was built.

Since the meeting, many were worried about how the retail giant would respond as Fort Wayne joined a very short list of cities that have said no to Amazon.

Construction on the facility has continued over the past three months, and now Amazon officials are saying the project is on schedule.

“We haven’t announced the timeline but expect construction to move quickly. We’re excited to create more than 1,000 additional jobs in Fort Wayne that provide great pay, benefits and a safe work environment for our employees. Stay tuned for updates!” –Andre Woodson, Amazon Spokesperson

While officials would not give a completion date for the project, a spokesperson Amazon said updates would be coming soon.