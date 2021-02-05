Amazon delivery service partner shares experience working in Fort Wayne station

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Amazon’s growing footprint in the Summit City kicked in to high gear as the delivery station opened in October. Four months later, a delivery service partner has shared his experience working with the company.

Fort Wayne native, Mark Snyder has a crew of more than 50 drivers who collect Amazon packages that have been delivered to the building near Fort Wayne International Airport. On a usual day, 20-30 vans operating under the umbrella of Snyder’s company, Lucky Viking, LLC, carry those packages to homes along pre-planned routes.

“One thing I do have a background in is building teams, and this is something that even though I don’t have a background that I can necessarily build a logistics company, Amazon has done a lot of that legwork for us, and we are able to take what we know as far as building a team, and, you know, helping everybody works together towards a common goal,” Snyder said.

Snyder told WANE 15 his drivers feel motivation by the reaction people give them as packages are delivered. His own enthusiasm can be felt as he explains how other relatives have joined him in becoming their own delivery service partners.

The walls of Amazon’s second Fort Wayne facility at Airport Expressway and Smith Roads have been built. The building is expected to be up and running later this year, with 1,000 employees.