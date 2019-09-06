Amazing Fall Fun ready for Lion King corn maze and more

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) — The Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

The Amazing Fall Fun attracts thousands of visitors from Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan, according to its founder Larry Smith.

“We are excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary with the lion king, one of our family’s favorite movies growing up by featuring it in our giant 20- acre corn maze,” Smith said.

The maze is the largest in Indiana and even includes a large tube slide in the middle.

The pumpkin patch also has 25 kinds of pumpkins ranging from one to 50 pounds.

For more information, visit www.AmazingFallFun.com or call (260) 333-2302.