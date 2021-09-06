Amazing Fall Fun in Waterloo with fresh flower pick, Pokemon-inspired corn maze

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) — Waterloo was a must-see destination this weekend for Autumn enthusiasts looking for a fresh-flower experience to brighten their day.

With over 20 varieties of sunflowers, zinnias, and wildflowers fresh from the farm the Sunflower Experience at the Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Waterloo is the place to be for flower fans.

“Sunflower experience is a time for people to come out snd everybody seems to love flowers, especially sunflowers,” said Larry Smith, who owns the farm with his wife. “We’ve got two to three acres of several flowers.”

At the Field-to-Vase Sunflower event, located at 3150 County Rd. 43 in Waterloo, you can cut and make your own bouquet, plus get Instagram-worthy shots along the way.

“We just had such a good response last year, we wanted to make sure we had more flowers and we also have more photo-op opportunities for people out in the flowers,” Smith said.

There is just one more weekend left to check out the Sunflower Experience, but then the fall fun really gets started with pumpkin season.

“We’ll also in 17th, our hayrides, which took a hiatus last year will be back,” said Smith. “[We’ll] Take around our back farm fields to see the animals as well. We have again more foods areas up here on it. We’ve got three new activities out in a barnyard event area.”

If that wasn’t enough fall fun for you, September 17 is also the opening day for their corn maze, this year paying tribute to the ones who gotta catch ’em all.

“It’s the 25th anniversary of Pokemon and we have Pokemon design out in our corn maze,” said Smith. “It’ll be a lot of fun, we’re looking forward to it.”

The Sunflower Experience will be open for it is last weekend on Saturday from 10 to 6 p.m. and then from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The corn maze launches the following weekend.