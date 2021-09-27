Amani Family Services receives funding to open family justice center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Amani Family Services, a non-profit dedicated to helping multicultural and immigrant families around Allen County, has received thousands of dollars in funding to develop a multicultural justice center.

The non-profit was awarded a $50,000 grant by the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation. Once open, the new justice center will join over 100 family justice centers and multi-agency models around the country to provide care for immigrants and refugees who are survivors of crime.

“It is our hope to strengthen collaboration with our community: families and partner agencies alike, to create an invaluable and innovative resource, and to effectively address barriers and challenges our clients experience when interacting with many systems on their journey to justice and healing,” said CEO Ewelina Connolly.

Last year, Amani served a record number of more than 2,000 clients, including 254 victims who had to navigate the justice system. Services included language interpretation, safety planning and mental health therapy. Most victims (76%) survived domestic violence or other crimes like assault, mass violence, homicide violence and burglary.