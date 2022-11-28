FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Amani Family Services announced Monday it has found a new chief operating officer (COO), filling a role that has been vacant since 2021.

Melissa Singh took over the COO role after previously serving as the organization’s associate Family Justice Center director.

“We are so proud to be promoting an internal candidate who has been developing as a leader at Amani for the past two years,” said Ewelina Connolly, CEO of Amani Family Services.

A search committee of board members and staff considered applicants for the role in a “thorough search process,” according to Amani Family Services.

“Since joining the agency, Melissa has progressively taken on more responsibilities and worked in collaboration with both our clinical and administrative teams on many facets of our operations,” Connolly said.

Amani Family Services, an organization founded in 2006, serves refugee and immigrant families and individuals in Allen County.