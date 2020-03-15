Alzheimer’s Association shares concerns for future care

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – The Alzheimer’s Association revealed a survey that could heavily impact healthcare in the future. The survey shows half of primary care physicians say the medical field is not prepared for expected increase in Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.

According to the survey, PCPs revealed 82% say they are on front lines of providing dementia care, but half believe the profession is not prepared to meet future demands.

You can learn more about the survey and other important data regarding Alzheimer’s by clicking here.