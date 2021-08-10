Alzheimer’s Association returns to in-person education programs for the fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After over a year of virtual education programs due to the pandemic, the

Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter announced it is resuming in-person education programs in northeast Indiana.

The free programs offered at the Fort Wayne Community Center, include:

Know the 10 Warning Signs on Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia on Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body on Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m.

The chapter said it will also offer Know the 10 Warning Signs on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Angola Library and Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Huntington Library.

“Our virtual programs have been a great option for many Hoosiers, and we will continue to offer virtual as well as on-demand programs moving forward, but we know that many people prefer the sense of community that comes from learning about this disease and its impact in-person,” said Maggie Cattell, northeast Indiana program manager, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “We’re excited to be able to offer options for those affected by the disease in our area.”

The association said program facilitators will wear masks and attendees will be asked to wear masks, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status at the events. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided for those who need them.

To ensure adequate space is available to maintain social distancing, pre-registration is required. To register call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.