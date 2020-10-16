Alzheimer’s Association offering virtual resource fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is offering a virtual resource fair Friday, October 16 from 12:00 4:30 p.m.

This is an a la carte event that will feature a number of expert speakers from organizations such as the Indiana Long-term Care Ombudsman Program, the Indiana Association of Area Agencies on Aging, the Indiana Health Care Association and the Indiana Association of Home and Hospice Care. They’ll provide information about services available to Hoosiers affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia at every stage of the disease.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about the financial and legal considerations that come with a dementia diagnosis and the process for determining when it is time to stop driving.

Registration for the Virtual Resource Fair is free and available here, or via the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900. A full schedule of events and login information for all of these sessions will be provided upon registration.