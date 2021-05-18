Alyssa Ivanson Named WANE 15 Evening Anchor

WANE 15 is pleased to announce that Alyssa Ivanson, currently the anchor of First News on weekday mornings, will move to weeknight anchor on WANE 15’s top-rated First at Five, News at Six, and Nightcast at 11PM newscasts. Alyssa will anchor along with Fort Wayne favorite Dirk Rowley.

Alyssa has been with WANE 15 telling northeast Indiana’s stories for 15 years, serving in a variety of roles. Starting as a general assignment reporter and producer, she anchored the weekend evening newscasts from 2007-2015 before being promoted to 15 Finds Out investigative reporter. In 2018, she joined WANE 15’s morning newscast, anchoring weekdays from 5-7AM. Alyssa has been nominated for more than a dozen Regional Emmy Awards, and has been recognized numerous times by the Indiana Associated Press, Society of Professional Journalists, and Indiana Broadcaster’s Association. Most recently she was nominated for three Regional Emmy Awards.

Jenna Huff, WANE 15 News Director says “Alyssa is a huge force in our newsroom. From her investigative mind to her producing capabilities – she will help lead and guide our younger team members to greatness. She is involved and dedicated to the WANE community. She is more than deserving of this role and the area should expect BIG things with her in that chair!”

“Alyssa will have big shoes to fill after Terra’s departure, but she’s the perfect person for the job. Her leadership and passion in the newsroom will bring a new energy to our broadcasts and to our digital platforms. Alyssa will push us to even greater success,” says Tom Antisdel, WANE 15 Vice President and General Manager.

Alyssa has been on maternity leave for the past few months, spending time with her husband and newborn daughter, Chloe.

“I can’t wait to get back and continue to share your stories,” says Ivanson. “I’ve wanted to do this job since I was 11 years old, and it really is a dream come true to get to be the main evening anchor at WANE 15. I hope that Chloe and all the little boys and girls out there who have a dream can see that if you work hard and keep at it, you can achieve it.”

Alyssa will assume her new role on June 14th, following the departure of longtime WANE 15 anchor Terra Brantley, who leaves WANE 15 to become the President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League.