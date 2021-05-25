Alternating single lane traffic to take place on SR 120 near Bristol

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that lane closures will take place on S.R. 120 near Bristol starting on or after June 1.

Crews will be conducting a bridge deck overlay between Chaptoula Street and C.R. 29 over the Little Elkhart River.

Work is scheduled to last 18 days. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

INDOT said during the work there will be alternating single lane traffic controlled by a temporary traffic signal. The westbound lane will be closed first and work will switch to the eastbound lane approximately halfway through the project. There will be a speed limit of 35 mph through the work zone as well as a 10 foot width restriction.

INDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.

