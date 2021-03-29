Alternating lane closures scheduled for S.R. 18 in Grant Co.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced alternating lane closures on S.R. 18 that is scheduled to begin on or after April 5.

Crews are working on the sidewalks as well as resurfacing S.R. 18 between S.R. 13 west of Sweetser and Pennsylvania Street in Marion, INDOT said.

Crews will begin on the sidewalk work this spring and then resurface S.R. 18 in the summer. Work is expected to wrap up this fall.

INDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.

