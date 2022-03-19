FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some four-legged special guests are at the Coliseum this weekend.

The National Alpaca Show features hundreds of alpaca enthusiasts and artists at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Suri and Huacaya alpacas from across the country are featured in the competition show ring. Dozens of vendors and farm displays sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.

The Alpaca Selfie Booth is making its debut in the city this year. Take pictures with the four-legged friends for free. Saturday at 1 p.m., there is also a costume contest.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for adults are $5, while children 10 and younger get in free. Family tickets- including two adults and children under 18- are $10. Sunday admission is free. Throughout the weekend, there is a parking fee of $8 per vehicle.

For more information about the Alpaca Owners Association or the show, visit the website.