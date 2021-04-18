Alomar Entertainment hosts Bridal Boutique at Union 12

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Union 12 Bridal Boutique is hosting a bridal boutique on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. located at 7563 E. Lincolnway Road Columbia City, IN.

Andi Jo Clark, Event Director of Union 12, said about this year’s event, “We have vendors here that are have worked with us in the past that they are familiar with our space they’re familiar with our couples and what their style is and what they love, and we just really wanted to make it a one-stop-shop for everyone that we love working with.”

The Boutique offers deals, drinks, and discounts. Brides can meet face-to-face with wedding vendors for all their wedding needs.

Entry is free and all bride tribes are welcome!