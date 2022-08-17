The New Alliance Health Centers facility is located at Lafayette Medical Center, 2700 Lafayette St., Suite 050

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Alliance Health Centers (AHC) announced Wednesday morning plans to add OB-GYN services, including prenatal and postpartum care for pregnancy, as well as general gynecological care and screenings beginning Aug. 30.

The clinic plans to have up to three midwives, an obstetrics nurse practitioner and tow OB-GYN physicians from Parkview Physicians Group who will see patients at the clinic on a rotating basis.

OB-GYN – short for obstetrics and gynecology – are the two medical specialties that focus on the reproductive organs of women in both the pregnant and nonpregnant state. An OB-GYN physician is someone who both delivers babies and treats diseases of the female reproductive organs.

“We are grateful for Parkview’s collaborative partnership, as these additional services will help meet a critical need for residents of southeast Fort Wayne,” said Brooke Lockhart, CEO of AHC.

The additional services will improve access to OB-GYN care in southeast Fort Wayne, with the goal of improving overall maternal and infant health for the community.

Obstetrics patients will also be able to deliver their babies at Parkview Hospital Randallia, which is the nearest hospital with obstetrics services.