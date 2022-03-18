Melissa Widhalm on expanded allergy season and severity.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Those who suffer from spring allergies are already dreading the upcoming season, but they should probably stock up on tissues a little sooner than they think.

The Indiana Climate Change Impacts Assessment (IN CCIA) is a report put together by the Purdue Climate Change Research Center that seeks to understand the many effects of climate change. The heart of it is to make Hoosiers understand how global warming impacts them.

Melissa Widhalm, the IN CCIA Coordinator, thinks that the language used to discuss climate change has been far too prohibitive up to this point.

“For years, the images shown to us and the language we’ve used has made it really difficult for Hoosiers to see climate change as an urgent local issue,” Widhalm said. “With the Indiana Climate Change Impacts Assessment, we’re changing the conversation and helping Hoosiers understand the ways a shifting climate affects our day-to-day lives.”

As it relates to allergies, the IN CCIA report points out that with temperatures heating up, spring and summer (when perennial allergy offenders like ragweed and cotton bush are rampant) will be lengthened. This not only makes the season of suffering for some longer, but also causes pollen producing plants to grow bigger, and unleash more pollen.

For those well acquainted with how severe seasonal allergies can be this is a frightening thought, with the wide reaching impacts touching potential school and work attendance.

The CCIA can be found here, and contains a wealth of information on how global warming may affect your daily life.