ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A new court coming to Allen Superior Court focuses on issues of domestic violence.

The upcoming Family Domestic Violence Court is designed to provide support, recovery and services to survivors and perpetrators of domestic violence and their families, according to a release from Allen Superior Court. It will be the eighth problem-solving court in Allen County, the release said.

WANE 15 will have more details Monday after a news conference at the Allen County Courthouse.