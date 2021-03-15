Austin Knox announces run for Wayne Township Trustee

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A year after the Allen County Democratic Party picked him to fill in as trustee, Austin Knox officially announced on Monday that he running for the Wayne Township Trustee position.

In January 2020, the caucus chose him to replace trustee Rick Stevenson who retired after 13 years. Knox has been acting as interim trustee since then.

After just over a year as the acting interim trustee, the 29-year-old said he loves what he does.

“I love to be able to put a smile on people’s face. At the end of the day, I love to be able to go home and know I made a difference in somebody’s day. I kept their lights on, their gas on. Things like that keep me going,” Knox said.

Before being appointed trustee, he was the Chief Deputy.

Indiana’s primary election is scheduled for May 2022.