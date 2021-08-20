Allen County’s syringe program extended through 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Board of Commissioners have renewed the syringe program for another two years.

Friday morning’s vote extends the program through Oct. 5, 2023. It allows for people to anonymously turn in their used needles so they aren’t used again.

During the pandemic, the program missed on operational week and switched to a drive through format for fall 2020. In-person onsite programming has resumed, Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said in a letter to the board of commissioners.

Fewer than 10 Indiana counties offer needle exchanges for drug users.

Allen County started the program in 2016. The department says they’ve had almost 8,000 visits in five years.