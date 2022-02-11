FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Public Defender Board reinstated the county’s chief public defender Friday following a two to three week suspension.

The specifics as to why William Lebrato was given the suspension are not yet known. Lebrato has been the chief public defender since January, 2020 and his annual salary of $165,000 is on par with what the Allen County sheriff earns.

Board president John Surbeck, who is a retired Allen Superior Court judge, and attorney Scott Bunnell voted in favor of the reinstatement; Joe Jordan, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club, voted no.

As part of his reinstatement, Lebrato must abide by three conditions.

His reinstatement is “subject to his compliance including voluntary participation and compliance with the Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program, the repayment of attorney’s fees incurred during the course of the investigation and that he refrain from any retaliation against any public defender or staff member who participated in our investigation,” Bunnell read from a statement.

The Assistance Program is an agency of the Indiana Supreme Court, Surbeck said, “well respected and rigorous.” Lebrato will undergo a “professional assessment by a clinical psychologist,” Surbeck added.

The suspension was not made public because of “Indiana law,” Surbeck said, that refer to personnel matters, after Larry Gist, local NAACP president, asked the question at the public meeting.