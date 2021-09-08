Allen County working to meet demand amid ‘huge increase’ in COVID testing

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County health officials are working to ramp up testing systems again as demand for COVID-19 tests has climbed to levels not yet seen during the pandemic.

Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said Wednesday the county was seeing a “huge increase” in testing, as COVID-19 surges locally and across the state.

In fact, Sutter said the demand for COVID tests is higher now than during the peak last fall and winter.

Some viewers told WANE 15 that testing appointments were being scheduled out days later. At-home tests were reportedly sold out at local pharmacies.

The state Department of Health’s website shows 33 test sites within Allen County, 25 of which are at local CVS or Walgreens pharmacies.

Sutter told WANE 15 that the Allen County Health Department was working to “ramp up” testing again, after it was scaled back in late spring and early summer. He said local hospital systems were also working at it.

Sutter admitted it was “hard” to do it quickly, though.

“It takes time to put that in place,” he said. “People want their testing now.”

