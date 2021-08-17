Allen County War Memorial Coliseum to hold annual TEAM Member Job Fair Aug. 26

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will hold its annual TEAM Member Job Fair on Aug. 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the Conference Center.

The job fair is designed to recruit new part-time employees in a variety of departments, who work event-based schedules that include evenings and weekends and holidays. The Memorial Coliseum said all positions have an hourly starting wage of $12.50 or more.

Departments that are looking for new staff include:

Guest Services

Ticket Office

Parking Lot

Concessions

Catering

Premium Seating

Culinary

Housekeeping

Security

The Memorial Coliseum said there are two full-time hourly positions currently available: Journeyman Electrician and Maintenance Repair Technician.

Applicants can apply online for all positions in advance by visiting memorialcoliseum.com, and they can also attend the job fair to speak to supervisors in person. All job applicants attending the fair will be treated to a free hot dog, chips and a drink.

Aramark, the concessionaire at the Memorial Coliseum, is also looking for committed and qualified non-profit groups to partner with for staffing concession stands at concerts and sporting events, the Memorial Coliseum said. Groups will receive a portion of proceeds from sales for each event worked. For more information, call 260-484-6486.