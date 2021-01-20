Allen County War Memorial Coliseum hosting job fair to fill part-time positions

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum announced it will be hosting a job fair to fill part-time, event-based employment positions on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the upper lobby of the Arena & Expo Center entrance.

The Memorial Coliseum, Aramark, Leaders Staffing and ESG Security are all seeking applicants to fill staffing needs for upcoming events. All positions start at $10 per hour or higher.

Anyone interested in applying can get more information and submit applications in advance at www.memorialcoliseum.com/jobs.

A variety of different positions are available, including:

  • Guest Services
  • Ticket Office Seller
  • Parking Lot Attendant
  • Concessions Stand Associate
  • Catering Service
  • Lead Cook & Grill Cook
  • Warehouse & Runner
  • Housekeeping
  • Security Guard

Department managers will be at the job fair to answer any questions about available positions, the Memorial Coliseum said. All COVID-19 precautions will be observed, including social distancing. Masks are required at all times when in the building.

All available positions are part-time with event-based schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays.

The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Aramark, Leaders Staffing and ESG Security are all Equal Opportunity Employers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss