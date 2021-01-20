Allen County War Memorial Coliseum hosting job fair to fill part-time positions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum announced it will be hosting a job fair to fill part-time, event-based employment positions on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in the upper lobby of the Arena & Expo Center entrance.

The Memorial Coliseum, Aramark, Leaders Staffing and ESG Security are all seeking applicants to fill staffing needs for upcoming events. All positions start at $10 per hour or higher.

Anyone interested in applying can get more information and submit applications in advance at www.memorialcoliseum.com/jobs.

A variety of different positions are available, including:

Guest Services

Ticket Office Seller

Parking Lot Attendant

Concessions Stand Associate

Catering Service

Lead Cook & Grill Cook

Warehouse & Runner

Housekeeping

Security Guard

Department managers will be at the job fair to answer any questions about available positions, the Memorial Coliseum said. All COVID-19 precautions will be observed, including social distancing. Masks are required at all times when in the building.

All available positions are part-time with event-based schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays.

The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Aramark, Leaders Staffing and ESG Security are all Equal Opportunity Employers.