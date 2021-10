FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More than 800 Allen County residents have now died of COVID-19.

The Allen County Department of Health on Tuesday announced that six more residents died of COVID-19, pushing the county’s total death count to 804. The total number of cases in the county has climbed to 58,743.

Statewide, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 15,980 Hoosiers to date.

It was March 22, 2020, when the first Allen County resident died of the virus.