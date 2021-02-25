Allen County to resume jury trials; here’s what jury duty will look like

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Superior Court will resume jury trials again next week after the pandemic has caused it to accumulate quite the backlog of cases.

“We’re anywhere between 18 and 24 months behind,” said Allen County Superior Court Judge Frances Gull. “So we’re hoping that as jury trials recommence, that we see some more movement on cases as far as plea agreements between the parties… We’re hopeful that we can maybe get caught up a little.”

The court typically does 60 to 75 trials per year, however because of the pandemic, Judge Gull said between July and December of last year they only did 18 or 19. To catch up, Judge Gull said the court’s hope is to do two trials per week.

Jury trials being back in session means jury duty will also resume. The court sent out their first row of summons to appear for jury duty on Feb. 10.

To keep jurors safe, the court is following CDC guidelines, requiring everyone to wear a mask and social distance. Judge Gull said the courtroom has been significantly modified and seats have been marked off to ensure everyone’s safety.

“It has greatly reduced the number of people that we can allow into the courtrooms when we’re doing jury trials, but we’ve been very careful to ensure that the prosecutors and defense attorneys have a seat in the audience,” said Judge Gull. “Of course we always make room for our friends in the media that if they want to come in o ensure that the public can see what going on in their courthouse.”

If someone were to get summoned for jury duty but can’t attend because of a conflict, Judge Gull advises them to call the phone number on the summons and try to reschedule.

“We’ve also given the jury staff a little bit more discretion in dealing with folks who have missed an awful lot of work because of the COVID pandemic, who are caretaking for somebody who suffers from COVID, who is homeschooling children,” said Judge Gull.

If that person forgets to call and misses jury duty without notifying the court, they’ll receive a letter saying they failed to appear and a punishment could occur. The letter will then ask them to call the court and explain their absence.

Typically, they’ll just be thrown back into the jury pool.

“95% of the people are horrified and they call and they go, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry, I completely forgot, I mislaid my summons, I didn’t remember,'” said Judge Gull. “We’ve had to call people on occasion, I haven’t done it in many years, to have them come into court and actually face me directly and explain why they failed to appear, and what the problem was.”

Although missing jury duty is an arrestable offense, Judge Gull said she doesn’t believe that’s the appropriate remedy and worst case scenario, will just fine people.

She said although many dread jury duty, a lot of people tell her they are appreciative of the opportunity to participate in the system once its over.

“Even on on some of our more difficult cases with children and and homicides even on those types of cases people do recognize that it is a sacred duty,” said Judge Gull. “They appreciate what what the system does for them.”

The first jury trial this year is set for March 2.