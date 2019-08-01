Allen County to consider new parental leave policy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County commissioners will consider a new parental leave policy that would provide up to three weeks of paid parental leave for Allen County employees.

In their regular meeting Friday, the commissioners will consider adoption of a new policy that provide up to three weeks of paid parental leave during the six months immediately following the birth or adoption of a child. The policy would apply to mothers or fathers who are full-time employees who have been in a regular (benefits-eligible) status for at least 12 months.

“We recognize the importance of assisting our employees who become new parents to achieve a work-life balance,” said Charity Murphy, County Human Resources director. “By doing so, we help ourselves by providing a benefit that has been shown to help employees, families and communities. It will also lead to increased employee morale and decreased turnover, thus saving the county thousands of dollars and productivity time.”

Currently, the county does not have a paid parental leave policy. As it stands now, women employed by the county can take up to 12 weeks of unpaid FMLA leave after the birth of a newborn, and they’re entitled to 6 weeks of short term disability pay following a natural child birth and 8 weeks following a cesarean birth.

That only covers 60 percent of the employee’s salary, the county explained, so female employees would have to use their own benefit time.

Men are not granted any parental leave benefit under the current plan.

Here are additional details of the proposed parental leave policy:

The three weeks of paid leave must be used consecutively within the first six months of the parental event, and run concurrent with the 12-week Family and Medical Leave Act that an employee may take.

If both parents are employed by Allen County, both parents are entitled to separate parental leaves of three weeks each. These parents may take the paid parental leave concurrently or at separate times, according to their preference.

If approved, the policy would become effective immediately.