FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County residents with tree limbs down on their property can now ask for help.

The Allen County Highway Department will begin collecting “storm-related yard and organic debris from residential properties,” the county said Friday.

The Allen County commissioners authorized the department to offer the service.

To request storm debris removal:

Residents in Eel River and Lake townships should call the highway department’s north barn at 449-4781.

Residents in Aboite, Lafayette, Pleasant, and Marion Center townships should call the highway department’s south barn at 449-4791.

The highway department will accept requests to collect tree limbs and debris for the next three weeks. The tree and yard debris should be placed in the property right of way. Household waste cannot be mixed in.

The city of Fort Wayne said Thursday it would collect tree limbs and debris in residential areas of Waynedale and Aboite Township beginning June 27.