FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Teachers around Allen County staged a “walk-in” Wednesday morning to call for support for public education.

Teachers from the East Allen Educators Association, the Fort Wayne Education Association, and the Southwest Allen County Teachers Association held the Red for Ed Walk-In before the school day. Teachers gathered outside area schools with signs that read “SUPPORT PUBLIC EDUCATION” and “KEEP GREAT TEACHERS IN INDIANA” and walked into the schools in solidarity.

The walk-ins were intended to “highlight the need to contact legislators regarding proposed bills which will affect our schools,” according to a news release. “Indiana lawmakers are wrapping up the 2022 Legislative Session and we want to encourage voters to contact their senators and representatives regarding bills which will directly affect our profession and our students!”