Allen County Superior Court celebrates 14th annual Adoption Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – November is National Adoption Month and Allen County is celebrating with dozens of area children joining their forever families.

The Allen County Superior Court’s 14th annual Adoption Day heard a total of 46 final adoption hearings on Wednesday.

With so much uncertainty during the pandemic, Judge Charles Pratt says, “it’s especially meaningful to bring permanence and peace into the lives of foster children this year.”

The Jockey clothing company gave backpacks with gifts and treats for adoptees. And Project Linus gave them each a new, handmade blanket.

