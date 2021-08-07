Allen County superintendents discuss post-pandemic student “catch-up”

As the start of school in Allen County is just days away, WANE 15 is sitting down with all four superintendents in the county to get the pulse of the districts and the challenges ahead this year.

One question WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson and Dirk Rowley asked each of them was, “How much of this school year will be playing catch-up from the last year and a half?”

The 15 Days of Back to School coverage includes interviews with Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Park Ginder, East Allen County Schools Superintendent Marilyn Hissong, Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel and Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Chris Himsel. The schedule is:

The schedule is:

Monday, August 9: EACS

Tuesday, August 10: NACS

Wednesday, August 11: SACS

Monday, August 16: FWCS

EACS, NACS and SACS all start school on Wednesday, August 11. FWCS goes back on Monday, August 16.