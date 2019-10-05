Allen County SPCA hosts Subaru in Reverse adoption weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is hosting a half-priced adoption event during the first weekend of October.

Saturday, they host their Subaru in Reverse half-price adoption event at Bob Rohrman Subaru on West Coliseum Boulevard. The event is a follow up to this past May’s Subaru to the Rescue event that sent 27 volunteers to Houston, Texas to bring back over 70 pets from shelters. This time, volunteers from the Montgomery County Animal Shelter, just north of Houston will bring 56 pets to Fort Wayne.

Individuals interested in adopting a pet during tomorrow’s event must do the following: bring all residents of their household to meet their potential pet(adults and kids), bring photo identification for all adults in the home, and bring proof of current rabies vaccinations for all current pets.

Adoptions run from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Adoption applications, more information about the event, and photos and profiles of the arriving adoptables (as they become available) can be found at www.allencountyspca.org.