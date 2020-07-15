Allen County SPCA, HOPE For Animals to merge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Pets, rejoice! The Allen County SPCA and H.O.P.E. for Animals are merging.

The two nonprofits announced the plans Wednesday.

Leaders from both organizations emphasized their long history of collaboration. The Allen County SPCA is the community’s only donor-funded, no-kill shelter, while H.O.P.E. for Animals is the region’s only low-cost clinic for cats and dogs.

Over the years, they’ve served a combined total of 160,000 animals.

Leaders from both organizations say they’re excited to come together as one entity..

“By joining our forces together, we not only double our board members but we double our supporters,” said Jessica Henry, Executive Director of the Allen County SPCA. “And by doubling our supporters, we double down on our efforts to provide services to pets and the people who love them.”

Allison Miller, Executive Director of H.O.P.E. for Animals added: “What we can do together is so much stronger than what we can do as separate entities.”

The merger is set to be fully operational by January.