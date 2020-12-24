Allen County SPCA holds raffle for new Subaru Outback

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Want to win a new Subaru? You’re in luck! The Allen County SPCA is holding a Subaru Outback Raffle Drawing Wednesday.

“On Christmas Eve, one lucky winner will be drawn and become the proud owner of a brand new 2020 Subaru Outback valued at $30,800 thanks to the generosity of Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne,” the press release said.

The drawing will take place at 1 p.m. at Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne, 502 W. Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.

Raffle tickets are $25 each and are available for sale until Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Allen County SPCA located at 4914 S. Hanna St. Tickets may be purchased with cash only and must be obtained in person. A maximum of 5,000 tickets will be sold.

All proceeds from the raffle will help to support pets and pet owners in need at the Allen County SPCA.

For more information about the raffle or to view official contest rules visit the Allen County SPCA website.