Allen County SPCA, H.O.P.E. for Animals renamed as ‘Humane Fort Wayne’ after merger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The newly merged Allen County SPCA and H.O.P.E. for Animals has a name: Humane Fort Wayne.

Officials announced the new name in a news conference Monday morning.

At the first of the year, Allen County SPCA and H.O.P.E. for Animals legally merged to become a single, nonprofit entity. After that, work began to select a name for the organization.

“It’s a brand new day for animal welfare in Allen County and beyond,” said Executive Director Jessica Henry. “Not only will our name change reduce confusion between us and others with a similar acronym, but, more importantly, it heralds a true union between our organizations and signals to our entire community that we are so much more than just pet adoption. We believe we are the future of animal welfare in northeast Indiana, and our new name – ‘Humane Fort Wayne’ – is symbolic of our new mission – all of us, working together for the good of animals and humans.”

Humane Fort Wayne operate out of two locations – the shelter (formerly Allen County SPCA), located at 4914 S. Hanna Street, and the clinic (formerly H.O.P.E. for Animals) located at 1333 Maycrest Drive. Services include adoption, pet retention assistance, low cost spay/neuter, veterinary wellness services and more.

“As our city’s oldest animal shelter, combined with our progressive low-cost clinic options and social programs for disadvantaged pets, we look forward to serving this community for decades to come,” said Henry.