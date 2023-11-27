FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is warning iPhone users of the new NameDrop feature in the IOS 17 update.

In a Facebook post from the Allen County Sheriff Department’s page, the warning outlines how the feature allows two phones to be brought together to share contact information and photos through airdrop.

The department’s page shows you how to turn off this feature and explains how it can be used negatively while it’s turned on.

“As reported, people have been impersonating loved ones, friends or family members to scam other family members/friends out of money, etc. (google spoofing). Identity theft is also a great risk and concern when information is not protected,” explained the department. “With the potential risk of pictures being shared, you could inadvertently be giving your children’s photos over to complete strangers, not to mention a plethora of other information. We could really go down a rabbit hole of scenarios. Yes, we are aware of you having to accept the transfer, but again, the point is people have the right to know and choose what their phone settings are to protect their information and/or selves.”

WANE 15 sat down with Adam Griffith, Sergeant and Public Information Officer with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, where he explained why they sent out the message to the public.

“We are advising people to make their own decision but be informed before you do it,” Griffith explained. “If you choose to turn it off you can, but if it’s something you want to leave on you can do that too. But the bottom line is the vulnerable community members which is who we are concerned about.”

Overall the Allen County Sheriff Department’s advises that the decision is down to the user and how safe they feel with the feature turned on.