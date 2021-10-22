Allen County Sheriff’s Department to host Trunk-or-Treat Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has announced that it is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event on Oct. 23 at Kuehnert Dairy Farm, located at 6532 West Cook Rd.

The department and the Indiana State Police will be holding Trunk or Treat festivities from noon to 3 p.m. There will also be a Corn Maze, Ninja Warrior Corse and All Things Pumpkin.

In addition, there will be K-9 Demonstrations, SWAT Team Presentations and Recon Interceptor Power Bike Display.

General admission is $10 per person and children two-years-old and under are free, a post on the department’s Facebook page said. Admission includes all attractions on the farm. There will be additional fees for pumpkins, food, drinks and souvenirs.