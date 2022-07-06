FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A lengthy investigation by Allen County Sheriff’s Department detectives ended Wednesday with a drug dealer in handcuffs.

Around 8:15 a.m., the sheriff’s department, Allen County Drug Task Force and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team served a search warrant in the 200 block of Montalcino Run in a northwest Fort Wayne neighborhood.

Justin Watson, 35, faces four drug-related charges including two felony dealing charges.

Over the course of their long investigation, officers gathered cause for the search warrant and executed it Wednesday.

Justin Watson, 35, was arrested on two counts of felony dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Officers also found a gun in the home and seized it during the warrant service.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department encourages neighbors to be proactive to keep their neighborhoods safe and crime out.

Report tips of suspicious activity to the P3 app or call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP. Tips can be left anonymously.

Watson was being held on a $102,500 bond. His first appearance in court is scheduled for Thursday.