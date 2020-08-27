Allen County sheriff settles lawsuit over TRF incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A settlement has been reached involving the lawsuit against Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux filed by the family of a 15-year-old boy he pushed at the Three Rivers Festival in 2019.

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux

Wednesday, the family of the 15-year-old boy and Gladieux met in U.S. District Court. According to court documents, a resolution was achieved.

Details on the settlement were not disclosed. WANE 15 reached out to the attorneys for both sides for a comment; the family’s representatives declined, and we were unable to reach Gladieux’s attorneys.

The lawsuit will now be dismissed. Court records show dismissal papers will be filed by Sept. 30.

Back in July of 2019, Gladieux had an altercation with a teenage boy at the Three Rivers Festival. Gladieux was in a private area when the boy asked to see his VIP badge, and he shoved the boy.

Afterward, Gladieux issued a public apology and was charged with misdemeanor battery. He completed a pretrial diversion program. The battery charge will be dismissed in October if he adheres to the terms of the agreement and does not receive another charge.

The parents of the 15-year-old then filed a tort claim notice asking for $300,000 in damages for medical costs, emotional distress, and other damages, according to court documents.

The lawsuit was initially filed in Allen Superior Court, but it was moved to U.S. District Court with a claim that the sheriff violated the teen’s rights under the Fourth Amendment, which protects citizens from unlawful searches and seizures.

The lawsuit was set to go to trial in September 2021, but both parties agreed to attempt to settle the lawsuit in last month. That was achieved this week.

Gladieux is currently in his second term as sheriff of Allen County. His term will officially end on Jan. 1, 2023.